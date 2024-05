Does 'IF' capture the magic of its Pixar inspiration? : Pop Culture Happy Hour In the new movie IF, a 12-year-old girl (Cailey Fleming) discovers she can see other people's imaginary friends. It stars Ryan Reynolds, and directed by John Krasinski. It mixes the real world and animation, but does it capture the heart of the Pixar movies that inspired it?

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour Does 'IF' capture the magic of its Pixar inspiration? Does 'IF' capture the magic of its Pixar inspiration? Listen · 14:39 14:39 Enlarge this image toggle caption Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures In the new movie IF, a 12-year-old girl (Cailey Fleming) discovers she can see other people's imaginary friends. It stars Ryan Reynolds, and directed by John Krasinski. It mixes the real world and animation, but does it capture the heart of the Pixar movies that inspired it? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor