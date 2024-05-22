Up to 80 percent of women will have a uterine fibroid by age 50

When Tanika Gray Valbrun was 13 years old, she got her first period at a family function. It was apparent because she was wearing white shorts and because her flow was heavy. That heaviness persisted each time she got her period, along with intense pain.

It wasn't until her mid-twenties that Tanika would find out these debilitating periods — and ongoing fertility struggles — were caused by fibroids, benign uterine tumors. But just because they aren't cancerous doesn't mean they can't cause problems.

When symptoms do arise in people with fibroids, Rachell Bervell, physician and founder of the Black ObGyn Project, says they can be quite serious.

