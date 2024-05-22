The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Back To Black' And Talks Biopics

Has someone ever asked you what "your story" is? For some, that question is a nightmare. Where do you begin? What parts are important? And are the parts youthink are important, actually that crucial?

Are you telling it the right way?

One Hollywood art form bravely tries to do that, but about other well-known figures. That's the biopic. For this edition of the 1A Movie Club, we talk about the latest.

"Back to Black" tries its best to illustrate the story of Amy Winehouse. But how well does it succeed? And what are the pitfalls Hollywood must pass to make a good movie out of a life?

