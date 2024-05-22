European Leaders Palestinian Statehood, Trump's Florida Case, Hospital Cyberattack

The leaders of Ireland, Spain and Norway announce their countries will recognize Palestinian statehood and the Israeli foreign minister says he's recalling the country's ambassadors for consultations in response. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and two co-defendants are in court in Florida today asking a federal judge to dismiss the charges against their clients. And a ransomware attack on a major health care system continues to affect hospitals and patients two weeks after it happened.



Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.



Today's episode of Up First was edited by John Helton, Russell Lewis, Diane Webber, Alice Woelfle and Lisa Thomson. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Nina Kravinsky. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Zac Coleman.