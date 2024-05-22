Carol & the Los Angeles Uprising: Part 1

NPR

Content Warning: This episode contains racial slurs and discusses police brutality.

Carol Kwang Park was 12 years old, working as a cashier at her family's gas station in Compton, California, when the 1992 L.A. Uprising forever changed her life.

Explore photos of Carol Kwang Park and the other families featured in season one of Inheriting, here.

Her mom was at the gas station that day and Carol was unsure if she'd even make it home. At the time, she didn't understand why tensions came to a head in Los Angeles, following the acquittal of the officers who beat Rodney King. She also never understood why her mother insisted on keeping the business going, especially after the Uprising.

As an adult, a personal crisis prompts Carol to finally start processing that event and her place in history.

Click through to listen to part two of Carol Kwang Park's story.

If you want to learn more about any of the historical moments we talk about on our show, visit our website: LAist.com/Inheriting



We have a variety of resources for you, as well as lesson plans from the Asian American Education Project: