COMIC: How to have a healthy relationship with guilt

You broke someone's heart. You missed your kid's recital. You weren't there for your mom when she needed you. Guilt can be painful – but it can also be a powerful tool for connection.

Taya Cohen, who researches honesty and moral character at Carnegie Mellon University, and Han Ren, a clinical psychologist based in Austin, Texas, explain how to cope with some of the unhealthy emotions that can come with guilt — and transform it into a positive force.

Malaka Gharib

The comic was edited by Andee Tagle and Beck Harlan. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

