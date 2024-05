Morning news brief Norway, Ireland and Spain recognize a Palestinian state. Lawyers for former President Trump are in a Florida court Wednesday. Ascension health care systems deals with fallout from ransomware attack.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:10 11:10 Norway, Ireland and Spain recognize a Palestinian state. Lawyers for former President Trump are in a Florida court Wednesday. Ascension health care systems deals with fallout from ransomware attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor