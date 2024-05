Classified documents case: Lawyers for Trump will be in a Florida courtroom The legal team for former President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge to dismiss charges against him for mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Classified documents case: Lawyers for Trump will be in a Florida courtroom The legal team for former President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge to dismiss charges against him for mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.