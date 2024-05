What do border politics look like along the U.S.-Mexico border? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with two members of a political family in Nogales, Ariz., whose lives and careers have been shaped by immigration policy.

National What do border politics look like along the U.S.-Mexico border? What do border politics look like along the U.S.-Mexico border? Listen · 7:20 7:20 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with two members of a political family in Nogales, Ariz., whose lives and careers have been shaped by immigration policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor