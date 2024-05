Do your plane rides feel bumpier than usual? There's a reason for that Scientists say climate change is making airline turbulence worse. NPR's Leila Fadel explores the link with Paul Williams, professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Reading in England.

Climate