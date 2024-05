A popular place to see Japan's Mount Fuji used to be in front of a convenience store Visitors named the spot in Fujikawaguchiko "Mt. Fuji Lawson" after the store's name. The town, however, put up black netting to block the view after residents complained tourists would break laws.

Asia A popular place to see Japan's Mount Fuji used to be in front of a convenience store A popular place to see Japan's Mount Fuji used to be in front of a convenience store Listen · 0:28 0:28 Visitors named the spot in Fujikawaguchiko "Mt. Fuji Lawson" after the store's name. The town, however, put up black netting to block the view after residents complained tourists would break laws. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor