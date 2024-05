Kenyan-led forces will arrive in Haiti to help combat gang violence NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with William O'Neill, the United Nations independent expert on Human Rights in Haiti, about the Kenyan-led multinational force deploying to Haiti to help restore order there.

Africa Kenyan-led forces will arrive in Haiti to help combat gang violence Kenyan-led forces will arrive in Haiti to help combat gang violence Listen · 4:35 4:35 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with William O'Neill, the United Nations independent expert on Human Rights in Haiti, about the Kenyan-led multinational force deploying to Haiti to help restore order there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor