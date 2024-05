Spain, Norway and Ireland will recognize an independent Palestinian state Norway, Ireland and Spain recognized a Palestinian state Wednesday in a historic move that drew immediate condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians. Slovenia and Malta may follow.

