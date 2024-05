British PM Sunak calls national election for July — a risk as his party lags in polls The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the country's next general election will be held in early July, as his Conservative party currently trails far behind their Labour opponents in polls.

Europe British PM Sunak calls national election for July — a risk as his party lags in polls British PM Sunak calls national election for July — a risk as his party lags in polls Listen · 3:58 3:58 The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the country's next general election will be held in early July, as his Conservative party currently trails far behind their Labour opponents in polls. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor