Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says "Congress needs to act" on AI regulation NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about a new "global AI safety network."

Law Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says "Congress needs to act" on AI regulation Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says "Congress needs to act" on AI regulation Listen · 5:05 5:05 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about a new "global AI safety network." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor