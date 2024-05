How political stances on abortion have shifted — for Biden, Trump and voters We've covered how former president Donald Trump's stance on abortion rights has shifted over the years – and so has President Joe Biden's. So how do voters feel about them on this issue?

Elections How political stances on abortion have shifted — for Biden, Trump and voters How political stances on abortion have shifted — for Biden, Trump and voters Listen · 6:33 6:33 We've covered how former president Donald Trump's stance on abortion rights has shifted over the years – and so has President Joe Biden's. So how do voters feel about them on this issue? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor