In Rafah: More than 900,000 flee and UN halts delivery of food aid The UN says more than 900,000 Palestinians have fled from Rafah, which was the last sheltering place for people in Gaza, and where the Israeli military is expanding its incursion.

Middle East In Rafah: More than 900,000 flee and UN halts delivery of food aid In Rafah: More than 900,000 flee and UN halts delivery of food aid Listen · 4:18 4:18 The UN says more than 900,000 Palestinians have fled from Rafah, which was the last sheltering place for people in Gaza, and where the Israeli military is expanding its incursion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor