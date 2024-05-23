Trauma specialist offers tips for recovery

The Supreme Court upheld a map drawn by South Carolina legislature that challengers said was a racial gerrymander. Law professor Spencer Overton joins us.

And, though it's often difficult to prosecute those who harass or threaten election officials, a few people have been sentenced for targeting the same election official in Arizona. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer joins us.

Then, trauma specialist Karesten Koenen joins us to offer tips on how people who have experienced trauma and violence can overcome it.

