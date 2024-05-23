Accessibility links
Podcast: Nikki Haley Has Backed Trump. Will Her Voters? : The NPR Politics Podcast The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor continued to receive protest votes in the Republican presidential primary contest long after she dropped out. Now, Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump. How many of her voters will follow her lead?

This episode: national political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

The NPR Politics Podcast

Nikki Haley Has Backed Trump. Will Her Voters?

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks with Peter Rough after speaking at the Hudson Institute,in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Haley spoke about the dangers of National Security weakness. Cliff Owen/AP hide caption

Cliff Owen/AP

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks with Peter Rough after speaking at the Hudson Institute,in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Haley spoke about the dangers of National Security weakness.

Cliff Owen/AP

