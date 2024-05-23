Nikki Haley Has Backed Trump. Will Her Voters?

The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor continued to receive protest votes in the Republican presidential primary contest long after she dropped out. Now, Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump. How many of her voters will follow her lead?

