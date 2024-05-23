Does 'The Sympathizer' worthily adapt its acclaimed book?
Does 'The Sympathizer' worthily adapt its acclaimed book?
HBO Max
It's rare to find a series with such an impeccable pedigree as HBO's The Sympathizer. It's based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, co-created by auteur director Park Chan-wook, and features Robert Downey, Jr. in four supporting roles. Set during and after the Vietnam war, the series follows a man (Hoa Xuande) juggling a position with the South Vietnamese military and one as a spy for the North Vietnamese. But is it a worthy adaptation?