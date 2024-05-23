Accessibility links
Why economists don't love tariffs : The Indicator from Planet Money Last week, President Biden placed tariffs on a slew of Chinese goods. When Donald Trump was president, he did the same. Regardless of who wins the election, the US is gearing up for heavy tariffs on imports in 2024. But this is far from the first time the economic tool has been in style.

Today, a brief history of US tariffs: how they came into fashion, fell out of fashion, are now back again and why economists aren't too happy about it.

Related Episodes:
Trade wars and talent shortages (Apple / Spotify)
The surprising leader in EVs (Apple / Spotify)
A brief history of tariffs
Worst. Tariffs. Ever.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Why tariffs are SO back

Why tariffs are SO back

Listen · 9:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964863/1253086302" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

An image characterizing the Whiskey Rebellion when a government inspector is tarred during the Insurrection of 1794 in the four western counties of Pennsylvania, caused by Hamilton's excise tax. Bettman hide caption

toggle caption
Bettman

An image characterizing the Whiskey Rebellion when a government inspector is tarred during the Insurrection of 1794 in the four western counties of Pennsylvania, caused by Hamilton's excise tax.

Bettman

Last week, President Biden placed tariffs on a slew of Chinese goods. When Donald Trump was president, he did the same. Regardless of who wins the election, the US is gearing up for heavy tariffs on imports in 2024. But this is far from the first time the economic tool has been in style.

Today, a brief history of US tariffs: how they came into fashion, fell out of fashion, are now back again and why economists aren't too happy about it.

Related Episodes:
Trade wars and talent shortages (Apple / Spotify)
The surprising leader in EVs (Apple / Spotify)
A brief history of tariffs
Worst. Tariffs. Ever.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.