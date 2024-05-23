British PM Sunak Calls Election, Russia Nuclear Weapons Drills, Spring Housing Market

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election as he trails the opposition in the polls. Russia's military has started tactical nuclear weapons drills in response to what the Kremlin says are growing threats from the West amid the war in Ukraine. And there aren't a lot of homes on the market, but those that are for sale are selling fast as competition among would-be buyers is keeping prices high.



Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.



Today's episode of Up First was edited by Nick Spicer, Julia Redpath, Lisa Thomson and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Nina Kravinsky. We get engineering support from Arthur Laurent. And our technical director is Zac Coleman.