A verbal spat between Reps. Crockett and Greene highlights racial and gender tensions
During a routine House Oversight Committee meeting on whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, the controversial far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked the physical appearance of a fellow congresswoman.
Speaking to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, the Georgia Republican suggested that Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” were getting in the way of her reading and understanding the point of last week's hearing.
In response, Crockett called out Greene for having a “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body.”
Jasmine Crockett on Marjorie Taylor Greene's "bleach blonde, bad built, butch body" during a House committee oversight hearing.
This started after MTG said her 'fake eyelashes were messing up her reading'
The exchange quickly went viral across social media, with many relishing in the entertainment value of seeing the two lawmakers in a verbal spat, almost more akin to something usually seen on reality television.
Crockett has leaned into the virality of the moment. She filed to trademark the “B6” phrase and announced a “Crockett Clapback Collection” line of merchandise to benefit House Democrats.
So we are going to drop "A Crockett Clapback Collection." This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I've said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop…
Greene, meanwhile, has defended her physique, boasting of an active, healthy lifestyle.
Yes my body is built and strong 💪 NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single…
Amid the jokes, memes, and even parodysongs about the congressional fight, were conversations about race, gender and stereotypes.
Crockett called the comments about her lashes racist, noting that Black women’s appearances are often critiqued — whether it be for their natural appearances or for style choices that are often made to better appeal to European beauty standards.
The immediate backlash within the halls of Congress to Crockett’s remarks, as opposed to the general silence from Republicans on Greene’s comments on Crockett’s appearance, has also come under fire.
Many have noted the fact that there were immediate calls for Crockett to soften her tone after having been attacked, versus the tacit acceptance of Green’s comments on Crockett.
During the raucous hearing, Crockett was repeatedly told by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., to “calm down,” and was told she was “out of control,” despite Greene having been the one to instigate the back-and-forth on appearances.
On the other hand, some have accused Crockett of employing transphobic language for her use of the word “butch” in her response to Greene.
May we acknowledge that Black lesbians - INCLUDING Black butch lesbians - exist, and ask for THEM to speak to what Rep. Crockett said? The way queer Black folks voices are always ignored. Meanwhile, who could be any more homophobic and transphobic than Margarine demon toes
Crockett said she "meant no harm to anyone in the [LGBTQ] community."
She wrote on X — formerly Twitter — she always has "and always will stand 10 toes down with the community."