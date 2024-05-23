Pianist seeks 'equity' with narrower instruments

While studying to become a concert pianist in New York, Hannah Reimann grew frustrated at the large — sometimes impossible — stretches that advanced repertoire required of her smaller hands.

"I'm five one and I can stretch a ninth," meaning a full step beyond an octave, she said. That smaller handspan would normally put out of her reach pieces like the notoriously difficult Third Piano Concerto by Rachmaninoff, a giant of a man who stood at six feet six inches and could cleanly strike a 13th.

But Reimann learned that Josef Hoffman, a friend of the Russian composer to whom that same concerto was dedicated, had refused to perform the piece publicly because of his smaller handspan, and demanded that the prestigious Steinway piano company build him a narrower instrument.

The discovery was a revelation to Reimann, who learned that most piano companies refused to build instruments with narrower keyboards. She had a keyboard custom-designed so that it can just slide in and out of her own 1900 Steinway piano. "They're exchangeable. I can take one out and put the other one in," she told NPR's Michel Martin about her original and newer keyboards. "The piano sounds the same in a in a concert hall, in a small room, in a middle, medium sized room."

That initial effort set Reimann on a decades-long journey to make narrower keyboards more widely available, petitioning piano companies, schools and impresarios around the world, now through her group Stretto Piano Events.

But getting these narrower keyboards out into concert halls is an uphill battle at the intersection of tradition, cost and influence. "The piano manufacturing industry would have to take on a massive project in order to change the size of keyboards and all their existing concert instruments in concert halls all over the world. And manufacturing has been standardized for a product that has thousands of parts," Reimann said.

Souring the pandemic, Reimann launched the International Stretto Piano Festival, whose fourth edition runs May 25-June 4 this year. "This is a product that is taking time and influence to be produced more widely," Reimann explained. "What's needed is really concerts as people playing concerts on the piano, so that everybody knows that they exist," she said.

