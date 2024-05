'Zombie mortgages' threaten thousands of homeowners, an NPR investigation finds Thousands of homeowners face foreclosure over old zombie second mortgages from the housing-bubble days. Many thought the loans were dead. But investors buy them and can move aggressively to collect.

