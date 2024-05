Flag displays at Justice Alito's homes concern judicial watchdogs Flags like some of those carried by January 6th rioters have been spotted flying outside homes belonging to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, raising concerns among judicial watchdogs.



Law Flag displays at Justice Alito's homes concern judicial watchdogs Flag displays at Justice Alito's homes concern judicial watchdogs Listen · 5:07 5:07 Flags like some of those carried by January 6th rioters have been spotted flying outside homes belonging to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, raising concerns among judicial watchdogs.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor