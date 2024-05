Marilyn Mosby sentenced to 3 year probation for mortgage fraud and perjury Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will serve a three year probation term for mortgage fraud and perjury, stemming from improper use of federal funds available during the COVID pandemic.

Law Marilyn Mosby sentenced to 3 year probation for mortgage fraud and perjury Marilyn Mosby sentenced to 3 year probation for mortgage fraud and perjury Listen · 3:23 3:23 Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will serve a three year probation term for mortgage fraud and perjury, stemming from improper use of federal funds available during the COVID pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor