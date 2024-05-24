Whoopi Goldberg and Tom Selleck memoirs look back at their beginnings

Enlarge this image Blackstone Publishing Inc/Dey Street Books Blackstone Publishing Inc/Dey Street Books

Today's episode is about two massive stars: Whoopi Goldberg and Tom Selleck. First, Goldberg speaks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about her new memoir, Bits and Pieces, which touches on her relationship with her mother, the way she navigated beauty standards growing up, and what it means to grapple with grief over time. Then, Selleck joins NPR's Scott Simon to discuss You Never Know, his initial reluctance to take on his role in Magnum P.I. and his thoughts on being labeled a "mustachioed hunk."

