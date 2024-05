Iran's President Raisi Buried; North Korean Video Takes Off on TikTok : State of the World from NPR Iran laid the body of President Ebrahim Raisi to rest, after he died in a helicopter crash. Though thousands attended funeral ceremonies, we hear from Iranians who say he won't be remembered fondly.



And in South Korea, a propaganda video from North Korea is banned after it goes viral on TikTok.

