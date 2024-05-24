Billy Dee Williams

William December Williams–better known as Billy Dee Williams–has been in show business for 80 years. He made his debut on Broadway at just seven years old. Since then, he's starred alongside icons like Sylvester Stallone, Sydney Poitier, and Diana Ross.

Most notably, Billy Dee is a legend in the world of science fiction. He played the smooth talking Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. He doesn't just act though. He's a painter, a singer, and an author.

He recently published his memoir, What Have We Here? Portraits of a Life. It's a terrific telling of a true original in acting and it's in bookstores now. He joins Bullseye to talk about his eight decades as an actor, Star Wars, and so much more.