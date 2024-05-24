'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' goes full throttle : Pop Culture Happy Hour Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is packed with bone-crunching practical stunts and lots of gnarly, diesel-powered chase scenes. It also shows a commitment to worldbuilding that grapples with themes of feminism, environmentalism, and humanity. Directed by George Miller, the prequel film tells the story of a Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), who was taken from her home as a girl, raised to be a warrior in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, and now seeks revenge on an evil warlord (Chris Hemsworth).

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' goes full throttle 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' goes full throttle Listen · 25:42 25:42 Enlarge this image toggle caption Warner Bros. Pictures Warner Bros. Pictures