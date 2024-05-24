Accessibility links
How Red Lobster got cooked and the vibes and vices of the American economy : The Indicator from Planet Money Indicators of the Week is back! On today's episode, we discuss Red Lobster's bankruptcy, the rancid vibes of the U.S. economy, and a surprising shift in vices among Americans.

The Indicator from Planet Money

How Red Lobster got cooked and other indicators

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 20: The Red Lobster logo is displayed near a Red Lobster restaurant on May 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a failed lease-back agreement and "endless shrimp" promotion backfired against company revenue. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)/Getty Images
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)/Getty Images

