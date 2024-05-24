Accessibility links
They/Them, LatinX, and Rigged: The history of how words get so political : TED Radio Hour Words are never just words. They carry context and controversy; they can signal identity or sow discord. This week, TED speakers explore the history and politics of our ever-evolving language. Guests include linguists Anne Curzan and John McWhorter, social psychologist Dannagal Young and writer Mark Forsyth.

They/Them, LatinX, Rigged: The history behind three words

Words are never just words. They carry context and controversy; they can signal identity or sow discord. This week, TED speakers explore the history and politics of our ever-evolving language.

Guests include linguists Anne Curzan and John McWhorter, social psychologist Dannagal Young and writer Mark Forsyth.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, James Delahoussaye, Harsha Nahata and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff also includes Matthew Cloutier and Katie Monteleone. Our audio engineers are Gilly Moon and James Willits.