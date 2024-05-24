The News Roundup for May 24, 2024

In domestic news, the final chapter of former president Donald Trump's hush money case is imminent. His defense rested its case in New York this week without the former real estate mogul ever taking the stand despite repeated hints on social media that he might.

Evidence came to light this week that a flag heavily identified with rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was flown outside of a vacation home owned by Justice Samuel Alito. The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether or not Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution for his part in the insurrection.

Red Lobster, the chain restaurant serving affordable shellfish, filed for bankruptcy this week.

And in global news, the International Criminal Court is seeking to issue arrest warrants for several top Hamas leaders and Israeli officials including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over crimes committed during the course of the conflict in Gaza. Israeli officials have condemned the decision as has President Joe Biden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is criticizing his country's western allies, saying that they're hesitating too often in providing his army with the assistance it needs to repel the Russian invasion.

Biden welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto for a three-day visit this week ahead of the African nation's deployment of forces to Haiti as part of a U.N.-led effort to bring stability to the Caribbean nation amid gang-led unrest.

