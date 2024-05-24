Accessibility links
Here's are three expert predictions for Trump's trial. : Consider This from NPR We bring you a special episode of Trump's Trials.

Host Scott Detrow speaks with former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman. Although Litman is convinced the jury will convict Trump in the New York hush money trial he also gives a rundown of other possible outcomes in the case.

Consider This from NPR

Here are three possible outcomes in the Trump hush money trial

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan listens as Emil Bove, a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, argues for his client during Sandoval's hearing. Jane Rosenberg/AP hide caption

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan listens as Emil Bove, a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, argues for his client during Sandoval's hearing.

This episode was produced by Tyler Bartlam and edited by Adam Raney and Krishnadev Calamur. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.