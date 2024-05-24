Here are three possible outcomes in the Trump hush money trial

Jane Rosenberg/AP

We bring you a special episode of Trump's Trials.



Host Scott Detrow speaks with former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman.



Although Litman is convinced the jury will convict Trump in the New York hush money trial, he also gives a rundown of other possible outcomes in the case.

