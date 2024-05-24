NCAA Settlement, Louisiana Abortion Pills, Live Nation Antitrust Lawsuit

The National Collegiate Athletics Association along with the nation's five biggest athletic conferences have agreed to settle antitrust lawsuits worth $2.8 billion. Louisiana lawmakers have voted to classify two drugs commonly used to induce abortions as dangerous and controlled substances. And the Justice Department sues Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster calling it an illegal monopoly.



