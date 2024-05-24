Accessibility links
Nelly Furtado: Tiny Desk Concert Nelly Furtado's Tiny Desk performance felt like a victory lap — a greatest-hits reel and a homecoming all at once.

Intimate concerts, recorded live at NPR Music headquarters

Nelly Furtado: Tiny Desk Concert

Credit: NPR

Nelly Furtado’s career has spanned a quarter-century, not to mention tens of millions of records sold, so it’s tough to fit all the highlights into a single Tiny Desk concert. But damned if Furtado didn’t at least try: Her set featured a bunch of her biggest hits (“Promiscuous,” “Say It Right,” “I’m Like A Bird,” “Maneater”), her remix of Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” and, yes, a brand-new single called “Love Bites.” In all, 11 tracks — some of them complete, some of them truncated into medleys — made the cut.

For this set, Furtado assembled eight of her favorite veteran collaborators, who joined her in organically re-creating her busy, glitchy pop sound without relying on backing tracks. That meant incorporating everything from a violin to cowbell to beatboxing to scratching courtesy of DJ Lil Jaz — Furtado and Lil Jaz have a daughter together, Nevis, who served as the set’s creative director — in a performance that felt like a victory lap, a greatest-hits reel and a homecoming all at once.

SET LIST

  • “Say It Right”
  • “Explode”
  • “Powerless (Say What You Want)”
  • “Promiscuous”
  • “All Good Things (Come To An End)”
  • “I'm Like A Bird”
  • “Get Ur Freak On (Remix)”
  • “Love Bites”
  • “Eat Your Man”
  • “Give It To Me”
  • “Maneater”

MUSICIANS

  • Nelly Furtado: lead vocals
  • Hrag Sanbalian: keys, musical direction
  • Daniel Stone: percussion
  • William Lamoureux: violin
  • Brian West: guitar
  • Lionel Jarvis: bass
  • Jim Beanz: vocals
  • Anjulie Persaud: vocals
  • DJ Lil’ Jaz: DJ

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

