Mark Forsyth: Why the founding fathers chose the word "president" When George Washington took power, the U.S. House and Senate debated tirelessly how to address him. Writer Mark Forsyth explains how and why the U.S. leader is called "president."

The humble beginning of the word "president"

Mark Forsyth: What's a snollygoster? A short lesson in political speak YouTube

About Mark Forsyth

Mark Forsyth is the author of null, null and null. He is the creator of null, a blog about words, phrases, grammar, rhetoric, and prose.

