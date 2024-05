South Carolina's only Black supreme court justice retired, raising diversity concerns The palmetto state is one of only two in the nation where state supreme court justices are elected by the state legislature. Advocates are pushing for more diversity on the high court.

Politics South Carolina's only Black supreme court justice retired, raising diversity concerns South Carolina's only Black supreme court justice retired, raising diversity concerns Listen · 3:54 3:54 The palmetto state is one of only two in the nation where state supreme court justices are elected by the state legislature. Advocates are pushing for more diversity on the high court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor