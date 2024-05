Delegates race to complete a global treaty on how to prevent the next pandemic For over two years, negotiators from around the world have been trying to reach an agreement on a pandemic treaty. The deadline is approaching, and there remain many sticking points.

For over two years, negotiators from around the world have been trying to reach an agreement on a pandemic treaty. The deadline is approaching, and there remain many sticking points.