This Japanese airport hasn't lost luggage in three decades Kansai International Airport says it hasn’t lost a single piece of luggage since it opened 30 years ago. The airport, which serves the city of Osaka, welcomed nearly 14 million passengers in 2023.

Culture This Japanese airport hasn't lost luggage in three decades This Japanese airport hasn't lost luggage in three decades Audio will be available later today. Kansai International Airport says it hasn’t lost a single piece of luggage since it opened 30 years ago. The airport, which serves the city of Osaka, welcomed nearly 14 million passengers in 2023. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor