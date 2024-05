How a 'fluke' uncovered a rare autobiography, giving a narrative on slavery new life NPR's Juana Summers talks with literary historian Jonathan Schroeder about stumbling upon an autobiography by John Swanson Jacobs.

History How a 'fluke' uncovered a rare autobiography, giving a narrative on slavery new life NPR's Juana Summers talks with literary historian Jonathan Schroeder about stumbling upon an autobiography by John Swanson Jacobs.