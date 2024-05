Amid exile, Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof premieres film at Cannes Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof's latest film, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, premiered at Cannes Film Festival. Rasoulof has been in exile for almost two weeks after a prison sentence in Iran.

