Examining the legacy of Iran’s late president Ebrahim Raisi NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Tara Sepehri Far of Human Rights Watch about political dissent under Iran's late president.

Asia Examining the legacy of Iran’s late president Ebrahim Raisi NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Tara Sepehri Far of Human Rights Watch about political dissent under Iran's late president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor