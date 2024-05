A North Korean propaganda music video has gone TikTok viral. South Korea isn't amused The South Korean government has banned a music video praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un [kim jawng Un]. The video has been a surprising global hit, going viral on TikTok and other platforms.

Asia A North Korean propaganda music video has gone TikTok viral. South Korea isn't amused A North Korean propaganda music video has gone TikTok viral. South Korea isn't amused Audio will be available later today. The South Korean government has banned a music video praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un [kim jawng Un]. The video has been a surprising global hit, going viral on TikTok and other platforms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor