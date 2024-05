A college baseball team vies for an NCAA title as the school prepares to close It's postseason for college baseball and one team in Division 3 is playing without a school. The Panthers of Birmingham Southern College found out in March about the closure of their institution.

A college baseball team vies for an NCAA title as the school prepares to close It's postseason for college baseball and one team in Division 3 is playing without a school. The Panthers of Birmingham Southern College found out in March about the closure of their institution.