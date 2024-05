Bill classifying abortion pills as 'controlled dangerous substance' OK'd in Louisiana Louisiana lawmakers have voted to classify two drugs -- mifepristone and misoprostol --commonly used to induce abortions as "dangerous controlled substances."

National Bill classifying abortion pills as 'controlled dangerous substance' OK'd in Louisiana Bill classifying abortion pills as 'controlled dangerous substance' OK'd in Louisiana Listen · 3:33 3:33 Louisiana lawmakers have voted to classify two drugs — mifepristone and misoprostol —commonly used to induce abortions as "dangerous controlled substances." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor