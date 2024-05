Top UN court has ordered Israel to immediately stop its military operation in Rafah The International Court of Justice does not have the power to enforce its own rulings, but it does add to the pressure that Israel feels internationally and domestically to end the war in Gaza.

Middle East Top UN court has ordered Israel to immediately stop its military operation in Rafah Top UN court has ordered Israel to immediately stop its military operation in Rafah Audio will be available later today. The International Court of Justice does not have the power to enforce its own rulings, but it does add to the pressure that Israel feels internationally and domestically to end the war in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor