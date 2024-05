NCAA to pay former players $2.8B and share revenue with future players in settlement NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kendall Spencer, former student athlete NCAA board member, about the NCAA and Power 5 athletic conferences agreeing to pay former student athletes almost $2.8 billion.

Sports NCAA to pay former players $2.8B and share revenue with future players in settlement NCAA to pay former players $2.8B and share revenue with future players in settlement Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kendall Spencer, former student athlete NCAA board member, about the NCAA and Power 5 athletic conferences agreeing to pay former student athletes almost $2.8 billion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor