Italy's right-wing ministers crack down on NGOs helping migrants entering by sea Factions in Italy's government seek to restrict humanitarian organizations aiding migrants. The latest move involves preventing aircraft operations from some Mediterranean islands.

Factions in Italy's government seek to restrict humanitarian organizations aiding migrants. The latest move involves preventing aircraft operations from some Mediterranean islands.